LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A riverfront restaurant donated all of its sales Wednesday to help the family of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer.
Every dollar from every check at Captain's Quarters on Wednesday night went to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which is supporting the family of LMPD officer Zachary Cottongim.
Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 19 after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was a seven-year veteran with LMPD and leaves behind a wife and two young sons.
"We figured when we call the police, and we need the police, they won't give us 10% or 20%, they are always giving us 100% of their time and effort so we're going to give them 100% of our sales," Andrew Masterson, the owner of Captain's Quarters, said.
The fundraiser had brought in at least $8,500 at last check, not counting extra gifts donated by customers.
