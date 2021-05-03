LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An award-winning Christian music group will perform a "drive-in" tailgating concert at the Kentucky Exposition Center later this month.
Casting Crowns is holding their "Night Under the Stars" on Saturday, May 8. The outdoor concert will take place in Parking Lot H, near Gate 4 of the Expo center. Audio with be both live and transmitted through FM radio.
The contemporary Christian group is known for songs such as "Who Am I?," "Voice of Truth," "Praise You in This Storm," "Until the Whole World Hears," "Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)" and "Just Be Held."
"We have missed being out on the road and seeing people in person," said Mark Hall, front man for Casting Crowns, in a statement. "We have been working hard to find a way to go out and worship with folks again in a fun and safe environment. So we are excited to present 'A Night Under the Stars,' a live and in-person drive-in concert."
Tickets are priced per vehicle, with up to six people allowed in each vehicle, and range from $150 to $250 per vehicle. They must be purchased online in advance of the show. VIP tickets are sold out. Vehicles will be positioned with one empty parking space between them for personal lawn chair seating.
