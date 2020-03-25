LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic Charities of Louisville expects to serve about 400 meals through its Common Table program through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Volunteers from Common Table, a culinary arts program, are partnering with Good Shepherd Catholic Church and St. Agnes Catholic Parish to serve hot meals and boxed lunches through carry-out.
The effort is part of the Table of Plenty Program and has been serving meals for more than three years at Catholic Charities' Market Street location.
To protect people from COVID-19, organizers have implemented social distancing for food lines and prep areas.
“As strange as it feels to be 6 feet away and offering food, we are still here providing that for people,” Common Table Director Laura Stevens said
