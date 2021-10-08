LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "For Sale" sign is coming down at Caufield's.
For more than two years, the iconic novelty shop in Louisville's Portland neighborhood has been listed for sale. The owners cited the need to downsize amid fierce online competition.
"It had become a real struggle for us with the internet being such a huge thing," Co-owner Tracy Caufield Johnson said. "A lot of customers had gone to buying online rather than coming into the store."
But she said after an outpouring of support from the community, they can now keep their doors open and no longer need to sell the building and move.
"It just means so much that we mean something to the people in the community so we are going to do our best to stay right where we are," she said.
The local store has been Louisville's source for costumes and novelties and more for more than a century. It first opened on South Third Street in 1920 before relocating to West Main Street.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.