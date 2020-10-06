LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The center lanes of E. Broadway between South Floyd and South Jackson Streets are closed until further notice "for public safety concerns."
According to a news release, MSD contractors inspecting the sewer pipe that runs under the middle lanes of Broadway discovered the pipe is failing because it's partially blocked by debris. The inspection was part of a comprehensive sewer line rehabilitation project. Officials say the debris clogging the pipe got in through two large holes.
According to the release, the brick sewer pipe is 96 inches in diameter, and was installed in 1866. It has failed at least four other times since 2009, most recently in 2018 when a cave-in near Preston Street closed several lanes while crews made emergency repairs.
The center lanes of E. Broadway will remain closed to traffic until further notice, but one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes will remain open.
There's no estimate how long it will take to complete repairs, but officials say sewer services in the area are not affected.
