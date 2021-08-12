LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new school year brings a new principal to Central High School in Louisville.
Jefferson County Public Schools named Dr. Tamela Compton to the position on Thursday.
Compton is returning to the Yellow Jackets family. She was a school counselor and assistant principal at Central before becoming principal at Hawthorne Elementary.
She will replace Raymond Green, who left JCPS last month to become executive director of undergraduate programs for the business school at the University of Louisville.
Compton's first day is Aug. 16.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.