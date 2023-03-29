LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A graveside service was held on Wednesday for a Louisville Metro Police officer who died in the line of duty six years ago.
Family and friends of Nick Rodman remembered the police officer on the sixth anniversary of his death.
Police were chasing Wathaniel Woods on March 29, 2017, when Woods crashed into Rodman's police cruiser in the Portland neighborhood. Rodman died the next day. Woods is now in prison after pleading guilty to murder and other charges.
Rodman, who was 30 years old, left behind a wife and two children.
Rodman's widow, Ashley, spoke at a graveside memorial, saying he would want his family to live life to the fullest.
"I have learned through all this that time does not stop for tragedies, loss or darkness," said Ashley. "Life keeps going and it is such a gift and I don't want to waste it. The best way for all of us to honor Nick is to keep living -- not surviving, but truly living every day in the moment."
Rodman's family also runs a foundation in his honor. To learn more about Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation, click here.
