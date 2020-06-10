LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents are being asked to help give input in how the city's next police chief is chosen.
Mayor Greg Fischer said a community survey is being done online and by phone about the search scheduled for the next three weeks. Fischer fired Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad on June 1, and named Robert Schroeder as acting chief.
"I encourage everyone to participate - especially those who have been protesting and those supporting them," Fischer said.
Fischer said the community survey will ask residents the three most important qualities for a new chief, suggestions for improving police services and what a new chief should accomplish immediately and in the next three years. The survey can be found at https://arcg.is/18fTnS. The city is working to set up a phone line for those without access to a computer.
Acting Chief Schroeder will also email an internal survey to those within LMPD to get feedback for the search.
"This is a special moment in time for not just Louisville but for America," Fischer said. "Despite turmoil and pain in Louisville and cities and towns around America, I remain very hopeful that change is possible and transformation is possible."
The Police Executive Research Forum, a non-profit Washington, D.C.-based police research organization, will lead the search for a permanent LMPD chief. Fischer said PERF focuses on basic issues such as reducing police use of force, developing community policing and problem-oriented policing, using technology to deliver police services, and evaluating crime reduction strategies.
PERF will hold listening sessions over the next month across the community. Then it will help pinpoint the qualities and characteristics needed for the city’s next police chief. A national search will be done, and it will come up with a list of qualified candidates to give to the mayor, who will also involve Metro Council. The process is expected to take four to six months.
Metro Council president David James, a former police officer, said it's important for the public to get to meet the final candidates for a chief. Be able to ask questions, talk to them. "If they want to come to Louisville, they need to do that" James said. He added that the police chief is the mayor's most important appointment. "We as a city must recognize the things going on," James said. He added that there will be "hard conversations" ahead.
