LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All charges have been dismissed against six University of Kentucky football players that had been charged with burglary after an off-campus fight in March.
A UK spokesperson tells Lex 18 that Vito Tisdale, Reuben "RJ" Adams, Robert "Jutahn" McClain, Andreu Phillips, Earnest Sanders and Joel Williams are all being allowed back at football practice.
The grand jury also dismissed a wanton endangerment charge against Vito Tisdale.
The players were charged after a March incident at a private home in Lexington. The players were asked to leave a party and allegedly got into a fight with people who lived in the home. The complaint said Tisdale pulled a handgun during the altercation. Student conduct records showed alcohol and racial slurs "played a significant role" in the incident.
All of them pleaded not guilty in August and had been waiting on the grand jury decision.
All six had been barred from the football program since fall camp.
