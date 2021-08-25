LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six University of Kentucky football players charged with burglary after an incident at an off-campus party in March waived their right to preliminary hearings Wednesday, sending the case to a grand jury.
Vito Tisdale, Reuben "RJ" Adams, Robert "Jutahn" McClain, Andreu Phillips, Earnest Sanders and Joel Williams pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in Fayette District Court on Friday and appeared again in court Wednesday morning. No bond was requested by the prosecution.
The charges stem from an investigation of a party at a private residence at a location that police did not disclose. The police statement alleges that three players "entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return."
Later, according to the release, the three came back, with three more players. "The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim."
Three students who spoke to WDRB News last week on the condition of anonymity claim the players forced themselves into a party at a fraternity house and assaulted multiple people before Lexington police were called and the crowd was dispersed.
UK football says it will monitor the proceedings and won't comment further out of respect for the legal process.
