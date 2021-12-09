LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two juveniles who attended Saint Xavier High School have been charged following an off-campus assault captured on video in May.
The two were charged Monday, one with first-degree sodomy and first-degree strangulation and the other with complicity to first-degree sodomy and attempted first-degree strangulation, according to Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff.
First-degree sodomy is a class B felony and may become a class A felony if the victim is under 12 or receives a serious physical injury, and first-degree strangulation is a class C felony.
Jefferson County Attorney's Office spokesman Josh Abner declined to comment on the matter.
"We are not able to provide information about juvenile cases to the media," he said in an email Thursday. "Even disclosing the existence of charges or an upcoming court date would constitute a de facto comment on the proceedings, which is prohibited."
Officials at St. X condemned the “disturbing video” in May, saying in a statement at the time that “the actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster respect, honor, and service to God's world.”
The all-male Catholic school previously declined further comment on the video and specifics actions taken in response to the recording.
St. X did not immediately respond to a message Thursday seeking comment on the charges filed Monday.
This story may be updated.
