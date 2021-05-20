LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Saint Xavier High School has taken action in response to a "disturbing video" filmed off-campus involving some students at the all-male Catholic school, a school administrator said.
Michael Littell, Saint Xavier’s vice president for advancement, declined further comment on the incident and what action the school took in response to the video.
"That's private between the families and the school," Littell said Thursday.
Saint Xavier said in a statement Wednesday, "The actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster respect, honor, and service to God's world." It went on to say Saint Xavier was “working with all the students and families involved” in response to the incident.
Public school districts typically do not comment on action taken against students. Jefferson County Public Schools, for instance, refers to its student code of conduct when commenting on student disciplinary matters.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email to WDRB News that LMPD is "aware of the incident and is investigating."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.