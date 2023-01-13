LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has landed a new job with Gov. Andy Beshear's administration.
Beshear appointed Booker to lead the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement.
"Our commonwealth possesses a deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge and experience, and I am excited to have so many of them in my administration," Beshear said in a news release on Friday.
Booker toured the state in the last couple of years running for the U.S. Senate twice. A Democrat, he also represented the 43rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2019-21. The west Louisville native also holds a law degree from the University of Louisville.
"I am honored to join Gov. Beshear and his administration and inspired to take on this opportunity to continue to serve to the people of Kentucky," Booker said.
A bit of news. I am proud to announce that Governor Andy Beshear has appointed me to head the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.Kentucky, I love you. I am honored to continue my service to you. Onward.— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 13, 2023
The legislature created the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives in 2005.
The Republican Party of Kentucky blasted the hiring in a statement, saying Booker doesn't represent Kentucky's values.
