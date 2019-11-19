LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown's longtime mayor lost this month's election, but now he wants a recount.
Bob Hall filed the petition Monday for a recount in Clark County court. He lost by 30 votes to Democrat Treva Hodges two weeks ago.
Hall claims mistakes were made while counting absentee ballots and electronic voting systems malfunctioned, among other things.
The clerk's office said a recount should take no more than a week.
