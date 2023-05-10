Brown Forman distillery Shively monument sign 2-18-21

Brown-Forman Corp. is moving forward with a $95 million plan to expand its distillery in Shively, doubling its whiskey-making capacity while remaining with the same narrow stretch of real estate between Dixie Highway and 7th Street Road. (WDRB file photo)

 Zach Crabtree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several government agencies responded to a reported chemical spill at the Brown Forman Distillery in Shively on Wednesday. 

Col. Charles Mucker, with the Shively Fire Department, said a tank rupture released 30,000 gallons of "treated 'waste water' into the drain." The "waste water" had been "treated and was waiting to be handled by MSD prior to the release," Mucker said.

It happened around 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

MSD and the Jefferson County Health Department responded to the scene to test the product and monitor cleanup, along with fire and hazmat teams from Louisville Fire and Shively Fire.

WDRB has reached out to the health department and Brown Forman for more information, but haven't heard back.

This story may be updated.

