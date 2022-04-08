LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chemical plant in Rubbertown previously troubled by leaks and environmental violations is working to obtain a construction permit to build new equipment under new ownership.
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District proposed to issue a construction permit to Bakelite Synthetics, a formaldehyde and phenolic resin production on Camp Ground Road.
The permit allows Bakelite Synthetics to construct a single bagger. According city records, it's an open-mouth powder bagger that will mechanically pack bags with phenolic resin powder and then seal the bags.
According to a news release, the particulate emissions from the new bagging system will be controlled by an existing baghouse filtration system. It would have the potential to emit of 7.69 tons of particulate matter per year like dust, dirt, soot or smoke.
Eboni Cochran, leader of Rubbertown Emergency ACTion (REACT), said the ongoing problem of pollution isn't being addressed.
"This community is exposed to toxic chemicals in a myriad of ways," Cochran said. "I feel like this community should not bear the burden of being exposed to this particulate matter just because the company is not innovative enough to recapture its own emissions."
The new system would replace three existing product baggers.
The facility has a history of violations. In 2019, Hexion was fined $102,750 in a settlement with Louisville. Between 2015 and April 2017, a $258,750 penalty was levied against Hexion. This follows a $15,000 fine in September 2014.
Hexion spun off this operation in 2021 and has been in compliance ever since.
"These multimillion and multibillion dollar chemical facilities ... I want to see them really be innovative and recapture their waste," Cochran said. "Community members don't have to have these exposures."
Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has opened a public comment period, which goes until May 9.
Bakelite Synthetics officials were not immediately available to talk about the development.
