LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cherokee Park's scenic loop has been closed to vehicle traffic since April 2020 to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
After hearing feedback from parkgoers like Alyson Hendry and Rachel Zoeller, Louisville officials could make the change permanent.
Hendry and Zoeller, who visit Cherokee Park at least a couple times a week, said it has been nice to spread out and they don't miss the traffic.
"It's just a really disruptive energy," Zoeller said, "and it just kind of breaks up the experience of connecting with nature."
"Not to mention the traffic makes our dog really anxious," Hendry added. "So it's been more pleasant for him, too."
Hendry and Zoeller aren't alone, according to a survey from Louisville Parks and Recreation. Nearly 70% of more than 7,000 participants said they would be in favor of permanently closing the nearly 2.5-mile scenic loop to traffic.
On Tuesday night, city leaders held a meeting to discuss the future use of the scenic loop. One proposal would be to open a .08-mile stretch to vehicle traffic to provide closer access to Hogan's Fountain and other amenities.
"There can be some adjustments to some of those entrances and exits from that map," said Jeff O'Brien, co-chief of Louisville Forward. "It was just really, 'Here's the most logical route and fastest route that we can get people to those amenities and still leave the majority of the loop closed.'"
Others, like Hayden Harris, weighed in on the survey saying they want the loop to reopen.
"I like driving through it, especially at nighttime. It's really pretty," Harris said.
Louisville Parks and Recreation hopes to have a decision about the loop's future sometime in April. Until then, there's still time to share your opinion.
To share your feedback you can email parks@louisvilleky.gov or call 502-574-PARK. You can also weigh in by posting a comment to the comment section of Tuesday night's virtual meeting.
