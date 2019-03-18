LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child on a bike was hit by a vehicle in Grayson County.
The accident happened in the 1800 block of Millerstown Road, which is about a mile east of Clarkson, Ky., according to KSP's Elizabethtown Post.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office contacted KSP to investigate the crash around 6:39 p.m., according to KSP.
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said he believes the child was flown from the scene, but it is unclear what hospital the child was taken to.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
