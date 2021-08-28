LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the first eight months of the year, more children have been killed from gun violence in Louisville than in all of 2020, according to Christopher 2X, a community activist who runs Christopher 2X Game Changers.
Louisville Metro Police reported 19 children have been killed and another 76 have been wounded from gunfire this year, as of Aug. 28.
"We've never seen so many kids getting killed or wounded by gunfire, and you cannot underestimate the trauma hundreds of kids are suffering as a result," 2X said in a news release. "You don't have to be hit by a bullet to be traumatized by gun violence."
For comparison, 15 children were killed and 80 were wounded by gunfire in 2020. A year prior, LMPD reported 14 children were killed and 45 were wounded by gunfire. In the past five years, Louisville's least violent year came in 2018, when LMPD reported two children were killed and 38 were wounded by gunfire.
Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said the locally based nonprofit is interested in helping children impacted by gun violence.
"We're realizing that secondary impacts of gun violence are a significant and growing public health issue for children," Inman said in a news release.
Christopher 2X Game Changers is currently partnering with UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute, University of Louisville medical school students for the Future Healers program.
With three days left in the month, Louisville has recorded 20 homicides and 58 people injured by gunfire in August. It's the 19th straight month of double-digit homicides.
"There needs to be constant awareness around these kids who are suffering and too often they get lost in the conversation about gun violence," 2X said.
LMPD has reported 135 homicides this year, which is 38 shy of last year's record.
