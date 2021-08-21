LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A month after getting an inside look at University of Louisville Hospital, members of Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers program celebrated a picture day with local doctors.
The Future Healers program is a partnership between UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute, University of Louisville med school students and the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization. Its goal is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods build a better future.
During the event hosted at the Galt House Hotel on Saturday morning, participants in the program met with medical students and UofL Trauma Institute staff members for photos and conversations.
"We're really inspiring them, being mentors for them, but they're also teaching us how we need to step up and do more," Karen Udoh, a student at UofL School of Medicine, said in a video posted by Game Changers. "This is our future."
The Future Healers are scheduled to attend the Louisville Zoo on Sept. 25.
For information on how children can get involved with Future Healers, click here.
Related Stories:
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
- Future Healers program visits UofL Hospital during kick-off event
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.