LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of children received new clothes and toys Monday in time for the holidays as part of an annual program led by Louisville Metro Corrections officers.
Louisville Correction FOP Lodge 77 held the union's Coat-a-Kid, during which 30 students from Phillis Wheatley Elementary shopped at the Preston Highway Meijer with officers.
The children each spent around $150 on new clothes and toys.
Metro Correction officers said this is a huge bright spot in dark times.
"Often times, when you take these kids to pick out something for themselves, they want to buy something for somebody else," Metro Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson said. "They want to get something for their sibling or they want to get something for their mom or dad so that they can have something to wrap up or put under the tree for Christmas."
The union fundraises throughout the year to pay for the Coat-a-Kid program.
"It almost gives you goosebumps hearing stuff like that," Johnson said. "Because often times, these kids might not have a lot and the first opportunity they get. They're thinking about someone else."
