LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs wants to permanently close part of 4th Street near the track.
According to a letter sent to neighbors from a firm working with the track, officials want to close S. 4th Street between the intersection with Oakdale Avenue to the area just beyond the backside entrance.
Churchill Downs wants to expand, but it must first receive approval from the city before that can happen. The letter says several public hearings will be held after an application is submitted. Prior to those hearings, the track is holding an informal meeting to discuss the proposal. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Derby Room of the Jockey Club Suites at Churchill Downs.
Property owners and neighborhood representatives are invited to attend. Guests should enter the parking lot from Central Avenue, then enter the track through the paddock gate. Signs showing the location of the Jockey Club Suites will be posted.
