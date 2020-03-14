LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As sports leagues, schools, churches, businesses and more close down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Churchill Downs announced Saturday that it expects to have an update on the status of the Kentucky Derby next week.
In a message to fans on its website, Churchill Downs said it has worked with health experts and local authorities to make sure it can make the best decision on the the Kentucky Derby.
"We thank you for your patience and are committed to providing regular communication and transparency as we move forward," the news release says. "This is not a decision we take lightly and we expect to have an update about the Kentucky Derby and additional information on our upcoming Spring Meet in the coming week."
Churchill Downs announced Friday that all live races at Fair Grounds Race Course, in Louisiana, will run without spectators through March 29.
On Thursday, it said preparations for the world's biggest horse race on May 2 continue.
"With the event still seven weeks away, a decision will be made closer to that date, with respect to postponing the event until later in the year, using the most recent information while working with and seeking guidance from public health experts and authorities," Churchill Downs said Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.