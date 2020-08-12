LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popcorn, the reclining seats, that flick you've been dying to see:
There's nothing like going to the movies.
But theaters across Kentuckiana have been experiencing a bigger plot twist than the films they normally would be showing.
"The laughing together, the crying together, — there's something to be said for that shared cinematic experience," said Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor relations and public relations at Cinemark. "I think to some extent, we all took it for granted."
COVID-19 forced theaters to go dark for a long time, but Cinemark is now planning a comeback. The movie chain plans to reopen Tinseltown in east Louisville on Friday. It's part of the company's test-and-learn process, which will help with training, communication and protocols before the rest of its theaters reopen.
"We have taken extreme precautions," Brashears said.
And some of them are already noticeable outside. There will be staggered showings. Masks are a must but can come off while enjoying snacks. Disinfecting will be happening in the morning and between each showtime.
"In the auditorium, we've also instituted a seat buffering technology, which automatically blocks seats adjacent to your party," Brashears said.
To be sure, it's all being handled correctly. Cinemark has a chief clean and safety monitor assigned to each theater shift. There's also a plan should a COVID-19 case get tracked back to a Cinemark theater.
"We will work very closely with the CDC and the local health authorities and take their recommendations," Brashears said.
The comeback will start with classics at first, followed by blockbusters like "Unhinged" with Russell Crowe next weekend, and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" in early September.
Cinemark's other area theaters at Mall St. Matthews and Preston Crossings 16 in Okolona will open at a later date.
