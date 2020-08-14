LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weekend plans just got a little more exciting.
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the movies, Cinemark reopened one of its theaters in Louisville on Friday.
Cinemark in Tinseltown is one of the first theaters across the country to reopen. Now showing: comeback classics, concessions and safety precautions.
"The laughing together, the crying together — to some extent, we all took it for granted, said Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor relations and public relations at Cinemark.
The movies are back, and Cinemark said it's ready to reopen and has taken extreme measures.
"Cinemark has gone to the nth degree to make sure that we can reopen our theaters safely and welcome movie-goers back for that shared, immersive experience that they've all been craving," Brashears said.
Showtimes are staggered. Cinemark's seat buffering technology will automatically block off your surrounding seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required when you're not enjoying your favorite snacks. Auditoriums will be cleaned every morning and in between each showtime. Guests can book a private watch party in their own auditorium for up to 20 guests, starting at $99.
"Pretty much, things are business as usual," said Matthew Kohorst, senior manager for Apex Theaters. "Since we've been doing it since June, we've all gotten used to putting on our mask and doing our thing."
Baxter Avenue Theater on Bardstown Road said it has not had any known COVID-19 cases. It supports Cinemark's decision to reopen.
"The patrons have been great," Kohorst said. "We've had maybe one or two people that have disputed wearing a mask."
Cinemark's Preston Crossings 16 in Okolona will reopen Aug. 21. Mall St. Matthews is set to reopen Aug. 25.
