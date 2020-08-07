LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cinemark Tinseltown will reopen on Aug. 14, the theater chain announced Friday.
According to a news release, the reopening is part of the company's "test-and-learn process," which implements new cleaning procedures and technology at certain locations before Cinemark opens all of its U.S. locations.
Inside the theaters, face masks are mandatory and can only be taken off while moviegoers are eating or drinking. Employees are also required to wear masks and gloves during their shifts.
Cinemark Tinseltown will have staggered showtimes and will utilize "seat-buffering technology" to block seats in-between parties.
The company also said it will sanitize concession stands and other high-touch areas every 30 minutes and disinfect auditoriums each morning. In Kentucky, movie theaters can currently operate at 33% capacity.
Cinemark Mall St. Matthews and Preston Crossings 16, the company's other locations in Louisville, do not have a reopening date yet, according to Cinemark's website.
Baxter Avenue Theatres and Village 8 Theatres reopened in June, while Xscape Theatres Blakenbaker has not set a reopening date yet.
