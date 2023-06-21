LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wrecking permit could soon be issued allowing the city to demolish the old LMPD headquarters in downtown Louisville.
The move comes months after the Downtown Development Review Overlay District Committee unanimously approved the city's request to tear it down because of its age and deteriorating condition. A special permit was required because the building is potentially eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The city's Office of Planning and Design Services issued a notice Wednesday that the permit is under consideration and could be issued by late July.
"The requested wrecking permit may be issued on or after the following date provided that the application meets the development or deed restriction requirements of the LMCO (150.110): 7/21/2023."
The three-story LMPD HQ building at 633 W. Jefferson Street was built in 1955. It includes public spaces, offices, a gym and holding area. Its life expectancy was expected to be about 65 years, which it has exceeded.
It is not clear exactly how long it will take for demolition to begin once the permit has been issued. City officials said LG&E must first remove a "major fiber optic component" from the building, which they hope to have completed by late summer. Demolition is estimated to take five or six months.
Meanwhile, LMPD has moved its offices to the Edison Building on West Ormsby Avenue until a new headquarters is ready. The city is buying the AT&T building on Chestnut Street to convert the campus into a headquarters. The plan is for the new site to be in use by the end of 2023.
Officials said redevelopment proposals from developers likely won't be accepted until 2023.
Demolition plans include restoring sidewalks and grass to the site until it can be redeveloped. Interim plans for the site being considered include landscaping, fencing, lighting and public art.
