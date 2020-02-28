LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is joining with Jefferson County Public Schools and other groups to encourage people to take part in the 2020 Census.
Next week is Louisville Census Awareness Week. Several events will stress the importance of filling out that form either on paper or — for the first time — online.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said young African American men and immigrants are among those often undercounted.
"There might be some concern about privacy after some of the national headlines that we've seen in our country," Fischer said. "So we want to make everybody very comfortable that we hear your concerns, and I want to assure everybody that the census is confidential by federal law."
The census will help determine where more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent, Fischer said.
You should begin receiving Census information in mid-March.
