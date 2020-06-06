LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is offering free coronavirus testing for those who have been protesting over the past 10 days.
Protesters have marched through the city's streets voicing their demands for racial justice, chanting the names of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, two black Louisvillians who have died at the hands of law enforcement.
The testing site is located behind City Hall, near 6th and Market Streets. Testing is available for anyone 6 months or older and you don't have to be a Jefferson County resident or have an ID. All those who have been tested will have to provide a phone number or email address for testing results.
Some took advantage of the testing Saturday in Louisville, which is also available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Louisville Metro Health Department Director Sarah Moyer previously said health officials aren’t saying “stay home and don’t go protest.” She urges demonstrators to take steps to protect themselves if they do decide to gather in the streets.
Moyer added if it’s not possible for protesters to protect themselves, they should consider not going home to family members that are at risk of having more complications from the coronavirus.
“Hopefully, with these prevention measures, people wearing masks, we won't see a big increase in cases," Moyer said. "But we are preparing for that."
