LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville now has nine new first responders ready to help in life or death situations.
"Thank you for all your dedication to serving our city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
Chelsea Brown is one of Metro Louisville's newest emergency medical technicians.
"We weren't a very big class from what we were told," Brown said. "But, we were very close."
Brown and her eight classmates spent the past four months learning how to respond in emergency scenarios.
"I just wanted to do something that would service people," Brown said.
That hard work paid off as Brown was named valedictorian of her graduating class.
"I've always been attracted to adversity," Brown said. "I can be there on someone's worst day and make a difference."
But she didn't graduate from EMT training just for herself.
"I saw my daughter smile today," Brown said. "She smiled so big! It just means a lot to me."
Brown said her 7-year-old daughter inspires her to work harder and be the best version of herself every day.
"The things that seem the hardest are usually worth it," Brown said.
Click here to apply for the Louisville Metro Emergency Services Academy.
