MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Changes are coming to the Madison Police Department.
Just this week, the city's Public Works and Safety Committee approved updates to the police department's standard operating procedures. The process had been in the works for about one year.
"Out of about 30-40 operating procedures and rules and regulations, we actually modified 13 of them," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said.
Courtney about one year ago, he had an independent, third-party firm evaluate the city's police procedures. From there, a citizen-led committee was formed to discuss any changes.
Madison Police Chief John Wallace said the changes are "progress" for the department.
"In anything in life, you can always improve upon it," Wallace said. "And so that's what we've done, and we want to continue to try to make the Madison Police Department the best it can be.
"One thing, for example, is our racial profiling policy that we did not have, but we do now."
Wallace said the updates went into effect after the committee's approval Monday night. He said his 30 officers are looking over the changes and will inform him when they've read the new policies and procedures. He said he hopes to have all the documents available to the public in January.
Big updates include changes to when officers can pursue vehicles in a police chase.
"I think that's the biggest take away from this," Wallace said. "If the only reason for the traffic stop is an infraction, then the officers can not pursue."
There are also changes within the evidence room. Wallace said the updated procedures will better streamline the process.
"There was never any issues in the past, but we felt like we could improve upon it," Wallace said.
There are also updates to the department's use of force policy. Wallace said choke holds are not allowed unless there is a deadly force situation.
"I think in 2021 and the years beyond, these changes we're making here will actually improve safety and improve professionalism and training of our police officers at the same time," Courtney said.
Courtney said these changes are a "giant leap" for Madison when it comes to improving public safety.
"I think of all the things we accomplished in 2020, improving public safety is going to be one of the things I'm most proud of," he said.
Courtney and Wallace both said the updated policy and procedure document is fluid and plan to continue looking over it and modifying it as necessary.
The department plans to hire its 31st officer next month.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.