LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double dose of good news for the city of Madison, Indiana.
This week city leaders took steps toward two big improvements. The first being $500K in upgrades to its historic Gaines Park.
The park will get a new playground, picnic shelter and garden.
The city is also working to bring a grocery store to the downtown area.
The city's redevelopment commission is allowing Mayor Bob Courtney to negotiate an agreement to buy the former Ruler Grocery Store location on East Second Street, according to a news release from Courtney's office.
Economic Development Director Matt Wirth said there is a need for a downtown grocery store, and that need can be supported.
"The purchase of this real estate removes a significant barrier for potential grocery store prospects," Wirth said in a news release. "We hope that this investment will attract owner-operators for a full-service downtown grocery store."
The entire building and parking lot would cost an estimated $525,000 over the next two years.
Courtney said the project is part of a revitalization strategy the city has been working on over the past year and said "gaining site control for the future development of a full-service downtown grocery store" is a key initiative for his administration.
In addition to the downtown grocery store project, Cortney said the revitalization strategy includes "improving city gateways, eliminating blight, attracting private investment, and destination development through public art."
