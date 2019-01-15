JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clark County group is tackling drug addiction with a week-long event.
Clark County Cares is hosting its fourth annual Drug Facts week that will start Monday, Jan. 21. There will be a variety of different events every day for seven days.
"Addiction is a struggle," said Barb Anderson with Clark County Cares. "It's a struggle for the family members and the friends and the people we're losing and the people we're trying to help."
The first event talks about life after recovery.
“Many people don’t see tomorrow who are stuck in addiction today,” Anderson said.
Other discussions include early prevention in schools as well as how the drug crisis affects the economy and even grandparents.
“That’s a huge amount of people who never expected to be raising 4-year-olds in their 70s,” Anderson said.
Many of the discussions will include medical professionals, religious leaders and judges, but also people who are in recovery themselves.
“We can show people that you can still have fun and be in recovery,” said Tony Hostetler, a Clark County Cares Volunteer.
The Recovery Rocks! event next Friday at Nachand Fieldhouse will have live bands, food, speakers and fun.
“Life don't end when we stop using," Hostetler said. "You know, it kind of begins there. So we can get together and talk about our problems and have fun doing it in a clean environment."
The week will then wrap up with a candlelight vigil at the Big Four Bridge on Sunday night to remember those who have lost their lives to addiction.
“This county very much needs healing, and I want to do all I can to help that,” said Michele Tucker, another volunteer with Clark County Cares.
