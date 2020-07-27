LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the first day of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate came to a close, a southern Indiana health official said it's already making a difference.
The mandate, which lasts through Aug. 26, requires anyone age 8 and over to wear a mask inside all public spaces, such as restaurants, retail stores, public transportation and outside in instances where social distancing may not be possible.
Students in third through 12th grade will also be required to wear masks in class, but all students, regardless of age, should wear masks while on school buses, according to Holcomb's executive order.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said Monday that the county needed the mandate because few people were wearing masks and because of the recent jump in COVID-19 cases.
Yazel said behavior in the county has quickly changed.
"Even when it came out that it was starting today, I saw better compliance over the weekend and things like that," he said. "There are still a lot of trouble areas, but yeah, there's been some improved compliance just since the announcement."
Yazel said Clark County is not going to be quick to hand out fines to those not complying, rather, the approach will be to warn people first and educate them about the requirements of the mandate and the importance of wearing a mask.
Meanwhile, Clark County's neighbor, Floyd County, had already implemented a mask mandate Friday for anyone age 3 and up.
Exceptions to the mandate include strenuous physical activities, eating and drinking, "medical purposes," and some instances where social distancing already occurs.
State and local health departments are in charge of enforcing the mandate. To read Holcomb's executive order in full, click here.
