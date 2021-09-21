LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Clark County are hosting a discussion Wednesday night for those who may be concerned about getting a COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy.
The Clark County Health Department is teaming up with Lifespring Health Systems and CareSource to host the discussion on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Doctors will be in the virtual event to share information and answer questions about the vaccine. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, who said data shows the vaccine is safe for both fertility and pregnancy, is hosting the discussion.
He said the discussion is for anyone who is currently pregnant and those looking to grow their families.
"If someone were to ask me what's the No. 1 question you get, and it's that I get asked about the vaccine in pregnancy and from a fertility side of things and things like that," Yazel said. "I thought, hey, it might be a good idea to do a, 'Hey this is what data's out there, this is what we're recommending.' And obviously, we want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.'"
There will also be community organizations at the event to share services that are available for moms-to-be.
The live discussion can be watched live here. Yazel asks that questions be submitted by Tuesday night.
