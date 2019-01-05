JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Kids in Clark County, Indiana, make their favorite toys part of the family.
Judge Vickie Carmichael held the 12th annual toy adoption event Saturday morning.
Kids approached the judge with their dolls and stuffed animals, and pledged to love and take care of them.
Then the adoption became official, and the kids got to take home a certificate.
"It's a great way to show people in the community that courtrooms can be fun places, that judges aren't always scary and mean, and because camera's don't get to come into the courtrooms in Indiana, this is a way to bring the courtroom to the folks in the community and to share with them what we do," Carmichael said.
Carmichael said this event is something she and her staff look forward to every year.
