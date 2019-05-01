INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Two judges from southern Indiana were hospitalized early Wednesday after being shot in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis.
According to a statement from the Indiana Supreme Court, the judges have been identified as "the Honorable Andrew Adams and the Honorable Bradley Jacobs."
We're told Jacobs was shot twice, and was listed in critical condition. Adams underwent surgery to repair damage to his colon and bowels, and was in serious condition.
Police say the shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at 55 W. South Street. Witnesses told police they heard people arguing before the men were shot. Adams and Jacobs were visiting Indianapolis for the Spring Judicial College, a conference for judges from across the state that started Wednesday.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush has visited with the judges and their families, and released the following statement:
"Our judges across the state are heartbroken to learn of this violent act against our colleagues. We send our prayers for a speedy recovery for both Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams and our love and support to their families and the Clark County community."
Initial reports from Indianapolis Police said the men were involved in an argument at a nearby bar, but detectives later corrected that statement in an updated news release. "Investigators have now determined the victims were never inside the club prior to the shooting. The entire incident occurred in the White Castle parking lot."
It's not clear what led to the shooting, but Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says he doesn't believe the men were targeted because they are judges. He said Clark County court cases were canceled Wednesday after the shootings. Noel, along with several attorneys and court officials, rushed to the hospital in Indianapolis after hearing their colleagues had been shot.
Indiana State Bar Association President J. Todd Spurgeon also issued a statement in response to the shooting.
"I am saddened to hear the terrible news that two Judges were victims of a shooting overnight. I have appeared before these judges many times, and count them among my friends in this community. Although our justice system is generally adversarial by nature, we are one legal community, and at times like this we come together to lift up our colleagues and their families. Personally, and on behalf of the Indiana State Bar Association, I offer our heartfelt support and prayers for the judges’ recovery."
Spurgeon is a New Albany-based partner at Kightlinger and Gray LLP.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
