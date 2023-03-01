LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville has finalized the purchase of Ashland Park.
On Wednesday, the town said in a news release the 18-acre property was purchased for $350,000 from Marathon Oil, who leased the park to the town for only $1 per year.
"This is a major accomplishment for the Town of Clarksville and its residents," Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said. "Owning the property allows the Town to do more in terms redevelopment and making improvements to the park and Riverside Drive."
The Town of Clarksville had already announced plans to make major renovations to Riverside Drive including lighting, sidewalks and rebuilding the flood wall near Main Street, which is expected to start this spring and cost $7 million.
Ashland Park runs from the intersection of West Market Street and Riverside Drive to the L& I Railroad Bridge.
