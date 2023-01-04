LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is still waiting the results of an investigation after a carbon monoxide scare on Christmas Eve.
Firefighters in Clarksville responded to more than 100 reports of gas or carbon monoxide leaks over a three-day span, and four people were taken to the hospital on Christmas due to high levels of carbon monoxide in their homes. The fire department started getting so many calls that an emergency command center was set up, and an emergency shelter was set up at Clarksville Middle School.
CenterPoint Energy said the issues were due to improper appliance venting, according to the town. Indiana state Reps. Rita Fleming and Ed Clere contacted the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which is conducting an investigation.
At a Clarksville Town Council meeting Tuesday, Fleming said the commission is reviewing CenterPoint Energy's records. Fleming encouraged anyone who had damage to appliances or received medical treatment as a result of the carbon monoxide issue to save receipts and documentation.
"The Clarksville Town Council will do everything in its power to get the answers our residents deserve, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable," Clarksville council president Ryan Ramsey said in a news release.
