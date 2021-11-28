MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car show in Bullitt County free to spectators just required one thing: an unwrapped toy.
Dozens of people checked out the lineup of customs, classics, muscle cars and bikes featured around the Central Garage in Mount Washington on Sunday afternoon.
“My grandmother bought this car new here,” said Aubrey Cheatham who stopped by in his Ivy Green Metallic 1969 Plymouth Satellite.
His grandmother, Onita Cheatham, bought the car new that year.
“You get to see a lot of different cars and come out for a good cause and getting presents for the kids,” said Cheatham.
His classic car is one of more than 100 vehicles registered in the show that is collecting hundreds of toys as well as gift cards.
Shaun Logsdon, a co-organizer and owner of full-service Auction and Real Estate Company, Logsdon Group, said, “There's a large number of underprivileged kids in Bullitt County so this is just one way to collect toys and donations to help those kids.”
Each of the toys collected will be given away at an event in the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville on Dec. 16. There will also be a Christmas dinner and a chance for kids to meet Santa.
“This is kind of a kickoff to that event to try and collect some toys, but we do events all the way from April into November,” Logsdon, who is a Magistrate for District 2 in Bullitt County, said.
His group picks a different charity for each fundraiser.
Before the year ends, Logsdon and the Central Garage hope to spread a lot of joy this holiday season to as many families as possible.
“We’ve got a lot of toys already so it's going to be a lot of fun delivering these toys,” Logsdon adds.
