LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is underway a month after a massive warehouse fire in Indiana, Fox59 reported Thursday.
Multiple fires began burning within about 14 acres of various types of plastics stored both inside and outside buildings at the former factory site in Richmond, near the Ohio state border. A huge plume of black smoke was visible for miles
The fire burned for several days and led to an evacuation order, and between 1,500 and 2,000 people who live within a half-mile of the plant were told to leave after the fire began, said David Hosick, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The city is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate and remove debris from the site. The city has also chosen an environmental consultant to monitor the process, which is expected to take a long time.
