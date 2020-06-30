LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lottery player that purchased a ticket in Clifton Monday is the second prize winner of the Lucky for Life drawing, locking in $25,000 a year for life.
The winning numbers on the ticket were:
6 - 12 - 16 - 19 - 22 with a Lucky Ball of 2
Monday's winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball to win the game’s second prize.
According to Lottery officials, the winning $25,000 a Year for Life Lucky for Life ticket was sold at the Clifton 1st Liquor Shop at 1904 Frankfort Avenue. The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The $25,000 a year payout has a guaranteed minimum of 20 years, and would become part of a winner’s estate if they passed away before that timeframe. The payment will be an annual sum of $25,000 before taxes. Second-prize winners may also choose the cash option as an option to the annuitized payment.
In April, there were two second-prize winners in the Lucky for Life Drawing on the same day, one in Newburg and another in PRP.
Lucky for Life is sold in 25 different states and DC. Drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays.
