LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Culinary skills were put to the test Sunday at the "Great Chili Cook-off."
The Clifton neighborhood event drew hundreds of people to Frankfort Avenue. About 15 competitors fought for the title of best chili.
Some entries were made by restaurants considered in the "professional" category, other amateur cooks in the contest consisted of community groups and area businesses.
Outside of good food, the event also had live music. Organizers are excited to see its popularity continue.
"It's incredible, this makes it worth it," organizer Bradley Curry said. "It's a lot of work but seeing everyone here, it's really rewarding."
"Flea on Frankfort" was held in partnership with the chili cook-off and it brought roughly 40 vendors to the event.
