CLOVERPORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Near the bank of the Ohio River in Breckinridge County, just outside Cloverport, is the charred foundation of a quaint log cabin. At first glance, there's not much left.
But look closer, and the loss becomes clearer: a child's bicycle, piles of clothes, a family's worldly possessions all remain in the destruction but were heavily damaged in the inferno.
"It really tears at your heartstrings," said Danielle Akridge, who's seen pictures of the destruction. "Especially this time of year when we kind of get caught up in all the materialistic things, and to know in a blink of an eye it can all be gone."
Six members of the Miller family, beloved in the small town of Cloverport, somehow survived a blast that happened when a propane tank exploded at the cabin around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, according to Chief Joseph Burnette of the Cloverport City Volunteer Fire Department.
Paul Miller, a husband and father, told the rest of his family — which was wrapping Christmas gifts on the back porch — to shelter under a nearby mattress when the tank caught fire, Burnette said. Moments later, a fiery explosion obliterated the cabin.
In the chaos, Miller and his daughter's fiancé — both badly burned — managed to rescue the others from the smoldering wreckage, according to the fire chief.
All six were burned, most of them badly, including a 2-year-old. Although some of them still have long recoveries ahead, Akridge said those who are still in the hospital are now stable. For that, she gives thanks.
"When we know that that could be us at any point in time — life is very brief — and I think, especially this time of year, it really just puts things into perspective," she said.
Akridge, a local teacher who taught multiple members of the family, is now stepping up with the help of a few local businesses and others from this small community.
"It seems like the smaller the community, the more they give," she said.
So far, they've already set up an bank account for Mr. and Mrs. Paul Miller at the Hancock Bank and Trust in town. On Sunday, the community will host a monster truck benefit ride for the family, which should begin around noon CST at Cloverport United Methodist Church.
"They are asking people to donate anything that they can, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Miller family," Akridge said.
The teacher said it's something they had to do for the family that would do the same for any of them.
"You know, you hear people say, 'Oh, that individual would give you the shirt right off their back.' They literally would, and if it was the only shirt they owned," she said.
