LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dog days of summer are still to come, but many tails were wagging ahead of the Kentucky Derby.
Club K-9 held it's second annual Doggie Derby Dash at its location on Taylorsville Road on Saturday.
There was a hat contest for dogs and their humans, along with animal and adult drinks. Louisville CPR was on-site giving CPR classes.
The event benefits Pets4Life, a Louisville nonprofit that helps pet owners in underprivileged areas from surrendering their pets to shelters.
