LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nevada man was arrested Tuesday after Indiana State Police said drugs and cash were found inside the vehicle he was driving.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. March 7, according to a news release. That's when a state trooper stopped a white Honda CRV at mile marker 51 on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana. During the traffic stop, the trooper "became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place" so he deployed K-9 Bosco outside the vehicle and "Bosco alerted to the odor of illegal drugs."
Troopers searched the Honda and found approximately two kilos (4.4 pounds) of suspected cocaine, along with $8,000 in cash, according to the release. Police said the seized cocaine is worth $50,000 on the streets.
The driver, 27-year-old Jhonatan S. Carrillo from Las Vegas, was taken to the Jackson County Jail on felony charges of dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine. Carrillo is also charged with operating while never having received a valid driver's license.
A Seymour Police Officer assisted at the scene by serving as a translator during the investigation.
