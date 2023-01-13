22 pounds of cocaine seized from ISP

Pictured: this image dated Jan. 12, 2023, provided by Indiana State Police, shows 22 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $400,000 that was discovered after a routine inspection of a semi tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County. (Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB Media) -- A truck driver from Texas is facing felony charges after police said they found cocaine during a routine inspection in Hendricks County, west of Indianapolis. 

Indiana State Police stopped the semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around 3:50 p.m. Jan. 12., according to a news release. During the stop, police found 22 pounds of cocaine. Police said the cocaine has a street value of  approximately $400,000. 

The driver, 37-year-old Jorge Bucio of Weatherford, Texas, was initially stopped for a motor carrier inspection. During the inspection and talking with Bucio, the trooper detected "criminal indicators" that raised suspicions that an illegal activity was occurring, according to a news release from ISP.

37-year-old Jorge Bucio is charged with one count of dealing narcotics and one count of possession of narcotics.

A K-9 from the Plainfield Police Department was called in and alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. The vehicle was searched, revealing the cocaine in the sleeper section.  

Police said Bucio was traveling from Arizona to Ohio. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of dealing narcotics, a level 2 felony, and one count of possession of narcotics, a level 3 felony. He is being held in the Hendricks County Jail. 

