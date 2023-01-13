LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB Media) -- A truck driver from Texas is facing felony charges after police said they found cocaine during a routine inspection in Hendricks County, west of Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police stopped the semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around 3:50 p.m. Jan. 12., according to a news release. During the stop, police found 22 pounds of cocaine. Police said the cocaine has a street value of approximately $400,000.
The driver, 37-year-old Jorge Bucio of Weatherford, Texas, was initially stopped for a motor carrier inspection. During the inspection and talking with Bucio, the trooper detected "criminal indicators" that raised suspicions that an illegal activity was occurring, according to a news release from ISP.
A K-9 from the Plainfield Police Department was called in and alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. The vehicle was searched, revealing the cocaine in the sleeper section.
Police said Bucio was traveling from Arizona to Ohio. He was taken into custody and charged with one count of dealing narcotics, a level 2 felony, and one count of possession of narcotics, a level 3 felony. He is being held in the Hendricks County Jail.
