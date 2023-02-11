LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police found 154 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop near Indianapolis on Friday.
According to ISP, troopers pulled over a semitruck on Interstate 70 near Post Road for failing to signal a lane change. The Peterbilt Semi, driven by Onkar Singh, didn't have a trailer.
Police said while speaking to the 43-year-old man from California, they saw indications of criminal activity. A K9 dog named Cole and its handler arrived and detected narcotics during an open-air sniff.
A search of the vehicle revealed 154 pounds of suspected cocaine inside the sleeper-birth of the semi, according to police. ISP estimates the value of cocaine to be $2.8 million.
"This significant drug seizures is a result of sustained and persistent efforts by troopers assigned to our drug enforcement section," said ISP Lt. Josh Watson. "They spend countless hours patrolling our highways and diligently utilizing their specialized training and experience to intercept and seize illegal narcotics being transported in and through Indiana."
Singh was arrested on drug charges and taken to Marion County Jail.
