LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville celebrated a milestone Monday in its growing tech industry,
The Code Louisville program has now placed more than 500 of its graduates into tech careers.
The program offers high-quality software development training to Louisville residents for free. Since the start of Code Louisville in 2013, the city has added nearly 4,000 new tech jobs.
"One of the top issues for our residents is making sure that they have a good job," Louisville Metro Councilman Markus Winkler said. "And the No. 1 issue for our employers is making sure that we've got the talent pool that they need so that they can stay here, attract talent and relocate here. These jobs are resilient, and they pay well and are exactly the types of jobs we want here."
The next class is still accepting applicants and will start up in January.
