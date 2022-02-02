LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Louisville barber is trading in his shears for retirement after decades of memories.
Don Espy, 80, owns Medical Plaza Barbering on Bardstown Road and after 60 years, he has decided to retire.
“When I graduated from Fern Creek in May of '60 I started barber school the next month and I have been at it ever since,” said Espy.
At the same time, he began his second career as a firefighter — eventually becoming chief of Fern Creek Fire Department — reminders never far away. His badges are on display at his barber station and small toy fire trucks are places around his shop.
He’s done more than 250,000 haircuts — including some of Louisville’s most famous — many at his Bardstown Road location.
“I had the opportunity to cut Col. Sanders' hair a few times, at first at Gardner Lane then later when we moved up here,” said Espy.
Some of Espy’s clients have been coming to him for many years.
“I've got one family I am into their fifth generation of cutting their hair — Gardner Lane so that is a pretty good run,” Espy said with a laugh.
Espy’s shop is like a page in time — from original barber chairs to a vintage cash register he still uses every day. Loyal clients say talking to him is often cathartic for them.
“Coming in here has been like monthly therapy for 30 years without really even knowing it,” said Thomas Patterson, one of Espy’s clients. “I get to ask him about my family because he's cut my grandfather's hair, he's cut my dad's hair.”
While he is ending his barber career, that doesn’t mean Espy will be taking life easy. He and his wife plan on traveling and volunteering with their church.
“A lot of people say 'I would change this, and I would change that' but I really wouldn't,'" he said. "So I have been blessed. I have been blessed."
